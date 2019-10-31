The call came in at 6 a.m. and despite arriving minutes later there was little firefighters could do to save a northeast London home from a fire.

Fire crews quickly determined that the fire at 427 Briarhill Avenue was a dangerous situation. Flames were shooting through the roof and a collapse was likely.

Officials declared the fire a defensive fire which means firefighters will not enter the home because of safety concerns.

By the time the fire was under control the home was destroyed. A large hole in the roof could be seen from the road way.

A blackened interior could be seen through the windows.

Neighbours tell CTV News that no one currently lives at the home. It was recently sold and according to neighbours under renovation.

A fire investigator has been called in to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

A dollar estimate for damages is set between $150,000 and $175,000. No injuries have been reported.