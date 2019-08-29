A new campus-wide smoke-free policy is now in effect at Western University.

The smoking ban – which covers cigarettes, marijuana and vaping – appeared to be working well on Thursday.

Smokers must retreat to public sidewalks if they want to light up.

Matt Mills, director of health safety and wellness at Western, says, "That includes all of main campus…so Western Road, Windermere Road and Richmond Street are city-owned sidewalks."

Mills, who is in charge of getting the message out to staff and students, got that started in July, but the real test will be the incoming wave of students this weekend.

In addition to signs, health sciences students will be out helping to educate anyone caught smoking and first-year-tour guides are also passing along the message.

While it is a popular move with most, it's expected some smokers will not appreciate the adjustment, especially when it involves a long, cold walk in January for a puff.

But Mills says, "If you are in the middle of campus, it takes about five minutes to get to a city-owned sidewalk for a smoke."

And on the upside, Mills says initial feedback shows some staff and student smokers are using the change as a motivator to quit.

For now, those who ignore the policy will only face warnings, with the focus on education and awareness.