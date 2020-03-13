LONDON, ONT. -- London police say a suspect wanted in an alleged sexual assault at Harris Park on Sept. 5, 2019 has turned himself in.

Two weeks ago, police released a video of a suspect sought in connection with an incident that occurred around 10 p.m. as a female was leaving the park on the night of the Parkjam Music Festival.

Investigators say the victim was inappropriately touched in the area of the Queens Park Avenue overpass. She was not hurt.

The 33-year-old Ilderton, Ont. man turned himself in to police on Thursday.

He has been charged with sexual assault.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on April 28.