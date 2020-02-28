LONDON, ONT. -- London police are appealing to the public for assistance in identifying a sex assault suspect.

Police are investigating the assault, which occurred in Harris Park on Sept. 5, 2019, and have released a video of the suspect.

The alleged incident took place around 10 p.m. as the female victim was leaving the park. The Parkjam Music Festival's rock night was taking place in the park on that date.

Police say the victim was inappropriately touched by an unknown male in the area of the Queens Park Avenue overpass.

She was not hurt in the incident.

Police describe the suspect as white male between 30 and 35 years old.

He is between five feet four and five feet six inches tall with a slim build.

He had very short dirty blond or light brown hair, with a beard and an eyebrow ring above his right eye.

He was wearing khaki-coloured shorts and a white long-sleeved shirt with blue sleeves.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service.