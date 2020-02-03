London police seek armed suspect after robbery at Citi Plaza
The entrance to Citi Plaza in downtown London, Ont. is seen on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. (Bryan Bicknell / CTV London)
LONDON, ONT. -- Police are looking for public help to identify a man after a downtown store was robbed on Saturday afternoon.
The suspect reportedly entered a shop inside Citi Plaza around 4:45 p.m. before picking out a number of items and attempting to leave without paying.
He was stopped by a loss-prevention officer, at which point there was a struggle and the suspect produced a knife before fleeing the scene.
The security guard suffered minor injuries in the scuffle.
The suspect is described as:
- Caucasian male
- 20-25 years of age
- about five feet five inches tall
- thin build
- dirty blond hair in a bun with shorter hair on the sides and back of his head
- wearing blue pants, a green puffy-style jacket, white sweater or hoodie, and dark shoes, carrying a cooler bag with 'Lynn' on the side
Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.