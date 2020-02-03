LONDON, ONT. -- Police are looking for public help to identify a man after a downtown store was robbed on Saturday afternoon.

The suspect reportedly entered a shop inside Citi Plaza around 4:45 p.m. before picking out a number of items and attempting to leave without paying.

He was stopped by a loss-prevention officer, at which point there was a struggle and the suspect produced a knife before fleeing the scene.

The security guard suffered minor injuries in the scuffle.

The suspect is described as:

Caucasian male

20-25 years of age

about five feet five inches tall

thin build

dirty blond hair in a bun with shorter hair on the sides and back of his head

wearing blue pants, a green puffy-style jacket, white sweater or hoodie, and dark shoes, carrying a cooler bag with 'Lynn' on the side

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.