Fire causes significant damage to Waterford business
A fire at a waste management service in Waterford has caused at least $600,000 in damages. (Courtesy: Norfolk County Fire Department)
Published Sunday, November 17, 2019 1:21PM EST
LONDON, Ont. - Equipment and a building at Norfolk Disposal Services in Waterford sustained damage following an early morning fire Sunday.
The business is on Old Highway 24 in Norfolk County.
The Ontario Fire Marshall has been called in because the fire has been deemed suspicious.
The fire reportedly caused more than $500,000 damage.