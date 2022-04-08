Fentanyl, cash seized in Sarnia, Ont. drug bust
Three Sarnia, Ont. residents are facing drug charges after police say a significant amount of fenatnyl was seized during a raid.
Officers executed a search warrant Thursday around 9:50 p.m. on Leopold Drive.
They recovered 119 grams fentanyl along with 21.7 grams of "raw” fenyanyl worth over $102,000 combined. Police also located a small amount of methamphetamine and $23,475 in cash.
A 31-year-old man, a 32-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman have been charged with various offences.
All of the accused will appear in bail court on Friday.
