One man has died and another was taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 8 east of Stratford Tuesday morning.

Perth County OPP were called to the scene around 8 a.m. after an eastbound sedan reportedly lost control and was struck by a westbound pickup truck.

Emergency crews transported the car's driver, a 44-year-old man to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 68-year-old male was also taken to hospital, but with non-life threatening injuries.

No names have been released pending notification of next of kin.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation and there is no word on when Highway 8 will reopen.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call 1-888-310-1122.