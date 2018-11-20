Featured
Fatal two-vehicle crash east of Stratford
One man has died after a crash on Highway 8 east of Stratford, Ont. on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018. (Source: Perth County OPP)
CTV London
Published Tuesday, November 20, 2018 11:30AM EST
One man has died and another was taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 8 east of Stratford Tuesday morning.
Perth County OPP were called to the scene around 8 a.m. after an eastbound sedan reportedly lost control and was struck by a westbound pickup truck.
Emergency crews transported the car's driver, a 44-year-old man to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The driver of the pickup truck, a 68-year-old male was also taken to hospital, but with non-life threatening injuries.
No names have been released pending notification of next of kin.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation and there is no word on when Highway 8 will reopen.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call 1-888-310-1122.