LONDON, ONT. -- With students returning to the college to complete spring courses, Fansahwe College announced Monday a four part guarantee for students attending in the fall.

“This is us, and our commitment to academic quality, and student success which is stronger than ever,” says Fanshawe College President Peter Devlin.

The ‘guarantee’ is broken into four different focuses. Online Learning, Academic Commitment, Student Support, as well as Health and Safety.

Devlin says the first tackles the issue of students not comfortable with the online learning format.

“If a student is not satisfied, with the online learning, they can defer their program to next available semester that works for them.”

Kyle Hyde, a graduate of the pre-technology program, has enrolled in the electrical engineering course starting in September.

“I think the hardest part is going to be not having the ability to ask questions as easy as walking up to the professors desk, and asking the question, and being shown the methods.”

Hyde wasn’t keen on the online learning that he took part in for the final eight weeks of his course in the spring, but, with labs and hands on portion of his course restored. He’s ready to continue.

“Having the ability to have access to the campus, and complete the hands on definitely made my decision to return that much more ideal.”

Meanwhile Devlin says the faculty has spent a considerable amount of time revamping the online component of the curriculum

“To ensure our online delivery, is strong, is powerful, it’s vibrant, it’s alive and makes fabulous opportunities for our students to grow and learn online.”

Student support hours will be expanded as well as assistance for international students who encounter difficulty whether working from their home country, or trying to return to Ontario to attend Fanshawe.