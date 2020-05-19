LONDON, ONT -- Fanshawe College has released its plan for courses going forward which will ultimately see a blended model of in-class and online courses by the fall.

The move follows Western University’s announcement that they too are opting for a blended model in the fall.

For Fanshawe students who began summer courses on May 5, those courses will continue to be completed online.

“Physical distancing measures and keeping our employees and students safe are at the core of our planning,” says Fanshawe President Peter Devlin in a statement.

The remainder of the 2019/20 academic year will look like this:

Winter semester

For the winter semester students who need to complete face-to-face work to finish their courses, Fanshawe intends to have them return to classrooms, labs and work placements starting July 20 for two weeks.

Summer semester

Summer students who started May 5 will complete their courses online with classes and exams finishing Aug. 21.

For summer students who had planned to start face-to-face classes at the end of June, these courses are being deferred to the fall.

Fall semester

Fanshawe intends to offer a blended delivery of programs in the fall. Half of the full-time programs will be delivered fully online and the others will be delivered through a mix of face-to-face and online delivery. The fall semester will run from September 21 to December 19 with no exam week.