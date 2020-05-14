LONDON, ONT -- Western President Alan Shepherd says the university is working towards a mixed model of online and in person classes for the fall semester.

Shepherd posted an update to the universities plans online Wednesday and noted that nothing is finalized.

The university is hoping to have a plan for the next term set out by June 1.

In his update Shepherd applauded students and staff alike for the pivot towards an online campus suddenly in March.

Shepherd said that the university is continuing consultations with employee and students groups on how to best move forward.

“While some might say that moving entirely online in the fall semester is the most straightforward solution, I am persuaded that the mixed model would ultimately be better for our community. The isolation of the last two months has reminded us all of the essential value of being together,” wrote Shepherd.

The university is working on plans for organizing more than 3,000 classes, while also preparing residences, classrooms, transportations, testing centres, and food service to accommodate physical distancing.

“We’ll need to be nimble, and plan with the right amount of flexibility for any significant changes that might come.”

Meanwhile the university is investing $1.7 million in resources to help faculty adapt course material for online learning.

Shepherd also noted that faculty will gradually return to campus and that the university will be stocked with necessary personal protective equipment.

