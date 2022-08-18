Family and friends remember hit-and-run victim

Kevin Walsh was a larger than life personality that lived life to the fullest, his friends say.

But, that life came to an abrupt end on July 19, when Walsh, his wife, and their two friends were struck by a passing motorist on a quiet street in Eugenia, Ont.

“Because he had such an outsized impact on so many people in his life, the impact of the news of his death was more shocking than it would have been for most. That’s because he was so involved in so many people’s lives, at all times,” says Walsh’s friend, Shiri Pasternak.

Pasternak, who has known Walsh for most of his life, says the hit-and-run that claimed his life and severely injured his wife and two friends is still hard to fathom. The group was simply out for a walk in the quiet community, when they were hit from behind by a vehicle that then allegedly drove away, without calling for help.

“It was a series of small decisions, as sometimes these senseless deaths seem to be, that led them to decide to take a ten minute walk after dinner, to get some fresh air, before moving onto dessert,” says Pasternak.

Friend Pauline Craig suffered multiple fractures and a punctured lung in the crash. Mike Reid suffered a serious concussion, and Walsh’s wife, Lisa Pottier, was also injured. Fundraising efforts for all four victims have raised a combined $250,000.

“In the midst of this deep and intense grief, there’s also been an incredible outpouring of love and celebration of Kevin’s life,” says Pasternak.

A 27-year-old from Southgate, Ont. has been charged with several offences in relation to the crash, including careless driving causing death, and failing to stop at an accident causing death.

Charges aside, Pasternak’s thoughts are with Walsh’s wife, Lisa, and their two young girls, and the lives of so many that have been changed forever by this tragedy.

“He was doing what he loved, with people that he loved,” says Pasternak.