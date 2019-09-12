Featured
Dump truck driver charged in collision with train near Guelph
Damage to the front of a train is seen after it collided with a dump truck in Puslinch, Ont. on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. (Source: Wellington County OPP)
Published Thursday, September 12, 2019 11:31AM EDT
Provincial police have charged the driver of a dump truck in connection with a collision involving a train on Aug. 14.
The crash happened at a level train crossing on Concession Road 7 in Puslinch when a westbound train and a northbound dump truck collided.
The dump truck ended up on its side in a ditch and the driver was treated in hospital for minor injuries.
Following an investigation, OPP charged the driver of the dump truck, a 25-year-old Brampton, Ont. man, with disobeying a traffic sign and careless driving.
He is scheduled to appear in Provincial Offences Court on Oct. 16 in relation to the charges.