Provincial police have charged the driver of a dump truck in connection with a collision involving a train on Aug. 14.

The crash happened at a level train crossing on Concession Road 7 in Puslinch when a westbound train and a northbound dump truck collided.

The dump truck ended up on its side in a ditch and the driver was treated in hospital for minor injuries.

Following an investigation, OPP charged the driver of the dump truck, a 25-year-old Brampton, Ont. man, with disobeying a traffic sign and careless driving.

He is scheduled to appear in Provincial Offences Court on Oct. 16 in relation to the charges.