Drivers told to slow down after second pole crashes down
CTV News London Published Monday, February 17, 2020 2:25PM EST
Second light standard taken out on Commissioners Road (Jim Knight / CTV London)
LONDON, ONT. -- For the second time in a few days, a light pole was knocked onto the roadway on Commissioners Road.
Emergency crews were called to a two-vehicle crash at Commissioners and Eagle Crescent around 1 p.m. Monday.
Nobody was hurt but the light standard was toppled, affecting traffic.
On Friday, a crash at Wellington Road and Commissioners took out another pole creating congestion.
There's no word on possible charges but emergency personnel are asking drivers to slow down.