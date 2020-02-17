LONDON, ONT. -- For the second time in a few days, a light pole was knocked onto the roadway on Commissioners Road.

Emergency crews were called to a two-vehicle crash at Commissioners and Eagle Crescent around 1 p.m. Monday.

Nobody was hurt but the light standard was toppled, affecting traffic.

On Friday, a crash at Wellington Road and Commissioners took out another pole creating congestion.

There's no word on possible charges but emergency personnel are asking drivers to slow down.