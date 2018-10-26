

CTV London





There was a dramatic crash in Sarnia that led to several charges against a St. Clair Township man.

OPP say about 9:30 a.m. Thursday, they were called to Alexandra Avenue in Point Edward to investigate what was believed to be a stolen vehicle.

An OPP member located the vehicle and attempted to stop it, but the driver fled.

Police say a short time later the vehicle crashed at the intersection of Christina Street and Michigan Avenue, destroying a traffic light standard and control box, and rolling onto its roof.

Witnesses told police the driver had fled the area on foot.

The OPP West Region Canine Unit, Emergency Response Team and Sarnia police were called to help in the search.

They were able to find and arrest a 28-year-old St. Clair Township man.

He is charged with: