LONDON, ON -- Emergency crews including London Hydro were on the scene early Friday afternoon after a multi vehicle crash brought down a light standard.

The crash happened just before noon at Wellington Road and Commissioners Road.

The owner of the truck, Klaas Hoogstra, just bought the brand new vehicle as a retirement gift to himself.

Grateful that no one was hurt; Hoogstra says insurance will take care of the truck.

The collision snarled traffic at one of the city's busiest intersections for more than two hours.

