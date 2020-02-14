An unfortunate situation for a London man, and his truck
Published Friday, February 14, 2020 11:57AM EST Last Updated Friday, February 14, 2020 5:29PM EST
LONDON, ON -- Emergency crews including London Hydro were on the scene early Friday afternoon after a multi vehicle crash brought down a light standard.
The crash happened just before noon at Wellington Road and Commissioners Road.
The owner of the truck, Klaas Hoogstra, just bought the brand new vehicle as a retirement gift to himself.
Grateful that no one was hurt; Hoogstra says insurance will take care of the truck.
The collision snarled traffic at one of the city's busiest intersections for more than two hours.
With files by Jim Knight
RELATED IMAGES