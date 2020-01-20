Driver involved in crash near Lucan has died
Published Monday, January 20, 2020 1:02PM EST
LONDON, ONT. -- Five days after being involved in a collision on Saintsbury Line north of London, the injured driver has died.
Middlesex County OPP say 26-year-old Tyler Cooper of Lucan, Ont. died in hospital on Wednesday.
Cooper was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Jan. 10 that saw his northbound vehicle leave the roadway and hit a tree.
At the time, it was reported he was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The OPP's Techincal Collision Investigators attended the crash scene to investigate.