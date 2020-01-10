Driver seriously injured in single-vehicle crash north of London
Published Friday, January 10, 2020 6:30AM EST Last Updated Friday, January 10, 2020 9:11AM EST
OPP shut down the eastbound 401 through a stretch of Chatham-Kent early Sunday, Feb. 19 after two transport trucks collided.
LONDON, ONT -- A driver was left with serious injuries after losing control and going off the roadway early Friday morning north of London.
Provincial police closed Saintsbury Line between Mooresville Drive and Adare Drive to investigate the crash.
According to police the driver lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway.
They were taken to local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
This is a developing story; CTV News will bring updates as more information becomes available.