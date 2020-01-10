LONDON, ONT -- A driver was left with serious injuries after losing control and going off the roadway early Friday morning north of London.

Provincial police closed Saintsbury Line between Mooresville Drive and Adare Drive to investigate the crash.

ROAD CLOSURE: Saintsbury Line between Mooresville Dr & Adare Dr #Lucan: Roadway closed following a collision. #OPP on scene. ^aw pic.twitter.com/nNi1EMUDuA — OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) January 10, 2020

According to police the driver lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway.

They were taken to local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story; CTV News will bring updates as more information becomes available.