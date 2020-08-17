PUTNAM, ONT. -- A woman driver had to be extricated from her vehicle after a t-bone collision Monday near Putnam, Ont.

OPP say the woman in a Ford sedan was southbound on Putnam Road and stopped at the intersection at Lyons Line.

A westbound truck failed to stop and t-boned the vehicle.

The female driver was trapped in her vehicle for approximately 15 minutes.

Malahide Township Fire department crews extracted her from the vehicle and was sent to hospital with minor injuries.

Ornge Air was originally called but never landed.

The male driver of the truck, sustained no injuries and remained on scene.

Both vehicles have been towed away and the roadway is open.