Fire heavily damages home of volunteer firefighter in Port Stanley
A work shed is destroyed by flames in Port Stanley on January 8, 2020. (Courtesy Katey Berzins)
LONDON, ONT -- A house fire in Port Stanley has caused $450,000 in damage.
Neighbours say the blaze broke out around 6 a.m. on Willow St, on Port Stanley’s east side.
No one was hurt.
The home, just metres from the beach, has burn and char marks on one side, but a work shed and numerous vehicles, one brand new, are damaged or destroyed
Central Elgin Fire Chief Chris McDonough says 30 firefighters from 2 stations responded, and encountered flames reaching skyward on arrival.
In an unfortunate ironic twist of fate, the home is owned by a Central Elgin volunteer firefighter. He escaped with family after being alerted.
No official cause has been determined at this time.