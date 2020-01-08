LONDON, ONT -- A house fire in Port Stanley has caused $450,000 in damage.

Neighbours say the blaze broke out around 6 a.m. on Willow St, on Port Stanley’s east side.

No one was hurt.

The home, just metres from the beach, has burn and char marks on one side, but a work shed and numerous vehicles, one brand new, are damaged or destroyed

Central Elgin Fire Chief Chris McDonough says 30 firefighters from 2 stations responded, and encountered flames reaching skyward on arrival.

In an unfortunate ironic twist of fate, the home is owned by a Central Elgin volunteer firefighter. He escaped with family after being alerted.

No official cause has been determined at this time.