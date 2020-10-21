Advertisement
Driver critical following two-vehicle crash in St. Clair Township
Published Wednesday, October 21, 2020 3:39PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, October 21, 2020 5:49PM EDT
LONDON, ONT -- One person was left with life-threatening injuries after a crash in St. Clair Township Wednesday.
The two-vehicle collision happened about 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Petrolia Line and Kimball Road.
One of the drivers was rushed to hospital.
Lambton OPP say the intersection will be closed for several hours and are asking motorists to avoid the area.