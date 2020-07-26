LONDON, ONT. -- A Petrolia man is facing several charges after police say he was impaired and failed to remain at a collision.

The crash happened at about 7:30 p.m. on Saturday on Petrolia Line in Enniskillen Township and one vehicle failed to remain, police say.

Officers located the vehicle in Petrolia.

Lambton OPP say the driver was showing signs of impairment and during the arrest, he resisted police.

OPP say the driver had twice the legal limit of alcohol in his blood.

A 41-year-old man is charged with two impaired counts, resisting arrest and fail to remain.