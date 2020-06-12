LONDON, ONT. -- Lambton OPP have identified the motorcyclist who was killed earlier this week in St. Clair Township.

Police say on around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday, a crash took place involving a motorcycle and two other vehicles in the 2000 block of St. Clair Parkway.

The motorcyclist was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim is identified as Michael Denley, 70, of Wallaceburg.

OPP continue to investigate the crash.