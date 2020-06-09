Advertisement
Motorcyclist killed in Lambton County collision
Published Tuesday, June 9, 2020 9:50AM EDT
LONDON, ONT -- Lambton OPP are investigating the circumstances of a crash that killed a motorcyclist in St. Clair Township.
Police say the crash occurred just after midnight in the 2000 block of the St. Clair Parkway.
The crash involved two vehicles and a motorcycle.
The rider of the motorcycle was taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead. Their identity is not being released until next-of-kin has been notified.
St. Clair Parkway was closed for several hours between Stanley Line and White Line.
No other injuries have been reported.