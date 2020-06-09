LONDON, ONT -- Lambton OPP are investigating the circumstances of a crash that killed a motorcyclist in St. Clair Township.

Police say the crash occurred just after midnight in the 2000 block of the St. Clair Parkway.

The crash involved two vehicles and a motorcycle.

The rider of the motorcycle was taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead. Their identity is not being released until next-of-kin has been notified.

St. Clair Parkway was closed for several hours between Stanley Line and White Line.

No other injuries have been reported.