LONDON, ONT -- Provincial police are reminding the public about pool safety after a toddler was found unresponsive in an inflatable pool in Brant County.

The two-year-old child did regain consciousness and was able to breathe on their own after being rescued.

The incident occurred Friday evening at a home on Mount Pleasant Road.

According to police the toddler fell into the pool after climbing a nearby chair.

It is not clear how long they were in the pool before they were discovered.

The child was taken to local hospital for assessment.

Police are reminding the public that any pool can potentially be dangerous as it only takes a few inches of water for drowning.

Police say the most common cause of drowning for young children is back yard pools.