Driver clocked going 148 km/h in Huron Kinloss
A driver in Huron Kinloss had a fast and furious long weekend.
A police officer clocked them going 148 km/h on Monday night, and not only did they catch stunt driving charges, but also had their pickup truck towed.
DEVELOPING At least 60 are dead and scores are injured after a stampede at a religious event in northern India
At least 60 people were dead and scores were injured after a stampede at a religious gathering of thousands of people in northern India, officials said Tuesday.
Hurricane Beryl rips through open waters after devastating the southeast Caribbean
Hurricane Beryl roared through open waters on Tuesday as a monstrous Category 5 storm on a path that would take it near Jamaica and the Cayman Islands after earlier making landfall in the southeast Caribbean, killing at least four people.
'I would call this the silent eating disorder': What experts want you to know about ARFID
Unlike eating disorders like anorexia or bulimia nervosa, Avoidant/Restrictive Food Intake Disorder, or ARFID, isn’t concerned with body shape or size. People with ARFID are very limited in the foods they feel safe and comfortable eating
What a family lawyer says you should know before getting married
Barry Nussbaum, a Toronto-based family lawyer who has counselled countless couples, offers advice about the details you don't want to overlook before getting married.
This 12-year-old memorized the periodic table at age two. He's heading to NYU after finishing high school in just two years
Recent high school graduate Suborno Isaac Bari, 12, plans to start studying math and physics at New York University in the fall, but he’s already got his ambitious sights set on beginning a doctoral program.
Did WestJet cancel your flight? Here's what experts say you should do
WestJet cancelled more than 800 flights between June 27 and July 2, affecting tens of thousands of passengers. Here are the kinds of compensation experts say passengers affected by the cancellations may be entitled to, and how to go about advocating for it.
OnlyFans vows it's a safe space. Predators exploit kids there
When a Florida teen went missing, her parents searched her phone, desperate for clues. What they found shocked them. For months, she’d sent nude photos and videos of herself to a man they now feared had abducted her.
'We thought we were going to die': Thirty injured as 'strong turbulence' forces Air Europa plane to land in Brazil
Thirty passengers were injured after a flight from Madrid to Uruguay was hit by "strong turbulence" and had to make an emergency landing in Brazil, Spanish airline Air Europa said on Monday.
Tim Hortons' parent company inks two deals to bolster presence in China
Restaurant Brands International says it's spending up to $45 million on two deals intended to boost its presence in China and spur growth in what the company sees as a promising market.
Kitchener
Victoria Park shut down Canada Day due to reports of fireworks being shot at people
Waterloo regional police are investigating a series of incidents that took place during a Canada Day celebration in Kitchener.
OPP investigating fatal collision in Norfolk County
A driver has died after a crash in Norfolk County Tuesday morning, police say.
Brandon Montour, Stanley Cup champ from Six Nations, signs with Seattle Kraken
Brandon Montour is making a big move fresh off his Stanley Cup win with the Florida Panthers.
Windsor
Amherstburg announces new fire chief
The Town of Amherstburg has announced the appointment of a new fire chief.
-
Cyclist dies after crash on Lauzon Road
Windsor police say a cyclist has died after colliding with a vehicle in east Windsor.
One of Canada’s most wanted fugitives sought after Erie Street shots fired
Windsor police are asking for the public’s assistance locating one of Canada’s most wanted fugitives after gunshots were fired on Erie Street.
Barrie
Man arrested on arson charges after Simcoe Hotel fire
A man of-no-fixed-address was arrested shortly after the dumpster fire behind the Simcoe Hotel Monday.
-
Affordable housing opens this fall in Bradford West Gwillimbury
The County of Simcoe is building affordable units to rent this fall.
Roofing scam snares a victim
One homeowner fell victim to a roofing scam in Alliston.
Northern Ontario
Elliot Lake homeowners to get their day in court this week
A group of Elliot Lake seniors and homeowners who have been fighting the Canadian government and by extension the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission for the last three years over the radioactive backfill used under their homes will be getting their day in court on Wednesday.
-
Crash closes Hwy. 69 in Estaire
Highway 69 is closed Tuesday morning in both directions following a collision.
-
Dutch researcher looking to link up with families of Indigenous heroes
A researcher from the Netherlands is looking to identify the families of a couple of dozen Indigenous heroes who gave their lives while fighting for freedom in World War II. It’s all part of a larger remembrance project she’s working on.
Ottawa
BREAKING Eastern Ontario doctor accused of killing four patients acquitted of murder charges, negligence
An eastern Ontario doctor facing four charges of first-degree murder and negligence causing death in connection with the deaths of four seniors at a Hawkesbury hospital was acquitted on all charges at the Ottawa courthouse on Tuesday.
Two men shot in overnight ByWard Market shooting
Ottawa Paramedics say one man was taken to hospital in critical condition and another suffered serious injuries after an overnight shooting in the ByWard Market.
-
Ottawa celebrates Canada Day 2024: 'You get to just love the country that you live in'
Residents in Ottawa celebrated big this year as the capital did not fall short on celebrations.
Toronto
Here's how the three-day WestJet strike is impacting flights at Toronto Pearson Airport
WestJet flights have been cancelled at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Tuesday in the wake of a mechanics strike over the weekend.
-
TTC lacked proper measures to prevent 2021 cyberattack despite internal warning years earlier: reports
A report by the provincial privacy watchdog has found that Toronto’s public transit system was not prepared for the cyberattack that knocked down some of its communication systems and compromised the private information of more than 25,000 employees in 2021 -- despite an internal warning from the commission's security department issued years prior.
-
Muggy weather on tap for Toronto this week
Muggy conditions are expected to return to Toronto this week.
Montreal
-
Man targets Montreal-area homes in alleged driveway sealing scam, police say
A 42-year-old man is behind bars after police allege he defrauded multiple homeowners on Montreal's South Shore by offering driveway sealing services and other home repairs.
-
Vehicle set on fire in Montreal's west end
Montreal police are investigating after a vehicle was engulfed in flames in the west end Saint-Laurent borough.
Atlantic
Boil-water advisory remains in effect in Halifax, surrounding communities
A boil-water advisory warning residents of the possibility of unsafe drinking water within the Halifax Regional Municipality remains in place Tuesday.
Teen arrested after attack with brass knuckles during Canada Day fireworks: P.E.I. police
A-17-year-old male is under arrest for allegedly assaulting people with brass knuckles during Canada Day fireworks in Charlottetown, P.E.I.
Winnipeg
Manitoba premier polling high after nine months, but experts say challenges lie ahead
Nine months after being elected, Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew continues to enjoy a honeymoon with voters.
-
Here's how much rain fell in Manitoba on Canada Day
It was a rainy Canada Day for many Manitobans, with a number of communities receiving upwards of 30 millimetres (mm) of precipitation.
-
Some Canada Day celebrations rained out in Winnipeg
A rainy Canada Day is dampening some celebrations around Winnipeg.
Calgary
Sentencing expected for teen driver in fatal Springbank crash
The driver of a vehicle in a crash that killed her younger sister and friend in 2021 is expected to be sentenced in an Alberta courtroom on Tuesday.
-
Pedestrian hit and killed by bus in Forest Lawn
Emergency crews say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a bus in Forest Lawn.
-
Update on Calgary indoor water-use measures expected Tuesday as stabilization work continues
The City of Calgary expects to have an update Tuesday on when indoor water-use reduction measures could be eased as work continues to stabilize the city’s water infrastructure.
Edmonton
Man dead after falling from equipment during Canada Day parade in northern Alberta: RCMP
Canada Day celebrations led to tragedy in a small northern Alberta community, RCMP said.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: July starts warm, with heat looming in long-range
Temperatures should top out in the low to mid 20s in Edmonton over the next few days.
-
'Full resumption of operations will take time' after reaching tentative deal: WestJet
WestJet flight disruptions are expected to continue this week, after a deal was reached over the weekend to end a strike by its mechanics.
Vancouver
More WestJet flights from Vancouver cancelled Tuesday following strike
WestJet flights continued to get cancelled at YVR on Tuesday after the mechanics union and the airline reached a tentative agreement.
-
Grouse Mountain closed again Tuesday after Skyride shutdown stranded hikers
Officials have closed Grouse Mountain for a second day as crews perform maintenance work on the Skyride lift – which was turned off Sunday, leaving some hikers stranded for hours.
-
Flash flooding in B.C. Interior affects at least 20 homes, emergency officials say
At least 20 homes have been affected by flash flooding in the British Columbia Interior following heavy rains that forced the overnight closure of the Trans-Canada Highway near Kamloops.