Driver clocked going 148 km/h in Huron Kinloss

    A driver in Huron Kinloss had a fast and furious long weekend.

    A police officer clocked them going 148 km/h on Monday night, and not only did they catch stunt driving charges, but also had their pickup truck towed.

