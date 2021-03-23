Advertisement
Driver charged in tractor-trailer collision in Sarnia
Published Tuesday, March 23, 2021 1:55PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, March 24, 2021 10:00AM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- The westbound lanes of Highway 402 were shut down in Sarnia after two tractor trailers struck each other Tuesday afternoon.
It happened around 12:50 p.m. Tuesday.
One driver was treated for minor injuries and released while the other dirver was taken to hospital in London.
The second driver's injuries have been listed as serious but non-life threatening.
The westbound lanes of the highway were closed between Christina Street and Modeland Road for the investigation.
The highway has since reopened.
A 38-year-old man from Ancaster has been charged with carelss driving bodily harm.