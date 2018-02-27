

A 38-year-old London man has been arrested related to a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed an elderly cyclist.

He was arrested on Monday in connection to the Jan. 2 collision. The investigation determined the vehicle that hit Tae-Khun “Thomas” Ha was westbound on Dundas Street near Hale Street at approximately 5:45 p.m.

The suspect vehicle was last seen travelling northbound on Highbury Avenue from Dundas Street.

Thanks to information from the public, the London Police Traffic Management Unit located the vehicle and arrested 38-year-old James Gordon Sutherland of London.

Sutherland is charged with leaving collision scene causing death.

Members of the traffic management unit would like to thank the public for assisting with this investigation.

The accused is expected to appear in court Tuesday in relation to the charge.

The investigation is ongoing and members of the Traffic Management Unit would like anyone with information in relation to this incident to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5680 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.