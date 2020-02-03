LONDON, ONT. -- Two people were injured after a collision at Airport Line and Mill Road on Monday afternoon, Huron County OPP say.

The driver of an SUV suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to hospital while the driver of a pickup suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The two-vehicle collsion involving a pickup truck and an SUV happened around 1:40 p.m. about 15 kilometres east of Bayfield.

Mill Road at Airport Line was expected to be closed until around 5 p.m. and police are asking drivers to respect the closure.