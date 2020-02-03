Driver airlifted to hospital after crash west of Brucefield
Published Monday, February 3, 2020 3:55PM EST
A two-vehicle crash west of Brucefield, Ont. has sent both drivers to hospital on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. (@OPP_WR / Twitter)
LONDON, ONT. -- Two people were injured after a collision at Airport Line and Mill Road on Monday afternoon, Huron County OPP say.
The driver of an SUV suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to hospital while the driver of a pickup suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
The two-vehicle collsion involving a pickup truck and an SUV happened around 1:40 p.m. about 15 kilometres east of Bayfield.
Mill Road at Airport Line was expected to be closed until around 5 p.m. and police are asking drivers to respect the closure.