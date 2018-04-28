

CTV London





Provincial police have charged a 33-year-old man with impaired driving after a pair of off-duty officers stopped his vehicle in Simcoe early Wednesday morning.

OPP say around 5:30 a.m. two off-duty officers were making their way into the Norfolk County OPP detachment on Queensway West for work, when a vehicle caught their attention.

The vehicle came to a stop and the driver was taken into custody without incident.

Upon further investigation police charged Justin Sabourin of Norfolk County with driving while impaired by drug and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

He is set to appear in Simcoe court at a later date.