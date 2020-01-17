LONDON, ONT -- Fire crews had to use several oxygen masks for animals after dozens of cats were found during a fire at a residence that also operates an animal rescue in southeast London.

Firefighters were called to 68 Snowdon Crescent around 5:45 a.m. for a working kitchen fire in the house.

The female occupant of the home suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital to be assessed, however she reported that there were several animals in the home.

Crews quickly discovered that 30-40 cats and three dogs were on the premises.

According to District Chief Scott Turnbull the woman appears to be involved in a animal rescue operation.

A animal rescue called Saving Animals Lives Together is run out of the same address according to their Facebook page.

Unfortunately a few cats did die in the fire, but officials were unable to give an exact number.

The dogs are safe and in good health. All the animals are being taken into the care of the London Humane Society.

Turnbull says that the fire was a kitchen fire, and there is smoke damage to the home.

The home is part of a semi-detached unit damage did not extend to the other unit.

A fire investigator was called to the scene to determine the cause and total damages.