LONDON, ONT. -- At midnight Sunday, all cannabis stores will be closed, deemed non-essential. That meant a long line at a London shop.

Premier Doug Ford also announced that some construction projects will come to a halt.

Central Cannabis, a recreational marijuana shop that opened last year, saw more customers Saturday than ever before.

“Foot traffic has been non-stop since 9 a.m. this morning,” says store manager Luke Gaffan.

“We have been very busy. We are trying to obviously maintain social distancing and keep only so many people in the store. But we are trying to get through as many customers as we can today to make sure everyone has cannabis for the unforeseeable future.”

Max Meier, a customer, waited in line for over half-an-hour to stock up.

“I understand why he [Doug Ford] is doing it but it’s an inconvenience because it is an essential service.”

Daffan says he has mixed feelings about the closure. “I think it’s good for us to shut down for the safety of our community. But I do feel cannabis is an essential product for people to use. I think it won’t take too long for people to feel the loss.”

Since Ford put a halt on construction projects, Wayne Clark, owner of From Top to Bottoms Renovations, has had no use for his tools.

“It’s going to be a bit of a stress,” Clark says. “I have some employees, that being a small business, I can’t afford to pay. They will have to look into some sort of EI.”

His business has had to postpone any projects that were in the works.

“It’s been a bit of a challenge. We have a few jobs we are trying to wrap up. It’s going to be a bit of a struggle not being able to work, but understandable.”

Daffan and Clark are optimistic that business will pick up again when the government deems it safe to go back to work.

“As soon as we open back up it will probably be another refill for everyone for sure so I imagine when we do get permission to re-open doors it will be pretty stacked again," Daffan says.