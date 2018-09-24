Featured
Detroit ballpark worker filmed apparently spitting on pizza
A video recorded at Comerica Park appears to show an employee spitting on pizza. (Courtesy NellMay/ Instagram)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, September 24, 2018 3:59PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 24, 2018 4:06PM EDT
DETROIT _ A food service worker at Comerica Park in Detroit has been fired after a video was posted online allegedly showing him spitting on a pizza.
WXYZ-TV reports the video was visible on Instagram over the weekend and shows an employee spitting on the pizza intended for customers. WWJ-AM reports officials at the home of the Detroit Tigers determined the video was recorded Friday, when the team hosted the Kansas City Royals.
Detroit Sportservice, which provides food service at the ballpark, says in a statement that it "immediately closed that food stand and disposed of all the product'' when it found out. It says food safety is the "top priority'' and that they will "take any appropriate action necessary to protect ... guests.''
Prosecutors could review the case for possible charges.
I was sent home early today because I didn’t have on my Comerica Park shirt and they say I was at the bathroom for too long. So they yelled at me and told me to go home. But since they made me go home early I couldn’t wait until after the game to tell them an employee was spitting in customer pizzas!!! ������#detroittigers @worldstar #worldstar #detroit f @theshaderoom The customers don’t deserve this!! This is disgusting! And for the company to threaten me and let me go for exposing this video to the fans is also disgusting!!��