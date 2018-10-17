

Propane and fuel company Dowler-Karn is celebrating 75 years in business by giving away thousands of dollars in community grants.

Dowler-Karn is a family business based in St. Thomas that has been operating for three generations. This year marks their 74th anniversary.

Partnering with the Esso Community Program, initially the company planned to give at $75,000 to various local charities and non-profits, but with so much response that number grew to $127,500.

A total 48 charities and non-profits will be receiving grants from the company in the coming weeks with receptions being held in St. Thomas, Windsor, Chatham, Sarnia, Tillsonburg, and St. Marys.

Registered Charities and Non-Profit Organizations were invited to register their local community project online at www.DowlerKarn.com or to drop by a Dowler-Karn office to apply in person.

The company received a total 161 project applications with a total $1.2 million in funding requests.