Two people are facing charges after a drug raid by Sarnia police on Saturday that netted cocaine, ecstasy and cash.

Police say the search of a residence in the 500 block of Michigan Avenue came after weeks of investigation by the Vice Unit.

A 24-year-old male living at the residence and a 25-year-old Sarnia woman were allegedly observed in a vehicle trafficking drugs in the city's north end and arrested.

According to investigators, the male driver was carrying nearly six grams of cocaine and there was a significant amount of cash in his vehicle.

A search of the home then found $14,513 in cocaine, $1,200 in ecstasy tablets and $1,700 in cash as well as brass knuckles, digital scales and drug packaging material.

The male has been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of ecstasy for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a prohibited weapon.

The woman was charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Both were held in custody pending a bail hearing.