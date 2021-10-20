Derailed hearing for suspended London police officer scheduled to resume Thursday

London, Ont. -

A hearing for a London police officer facing several charges of misconduct never got underway Wednesday, now all eyes are on whether or not he will show up Thursday.

In August, Const. Stephen Williams pleaded guilty to seven other charges of misconduct in connection with incidents between 2016 and 2019.

The current hearing is in regards to charges that include the alleged sexual assault of a woman.

The hearing was scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Wednesday but was delayed until 2:30 p.m. when it was learned that Williams went home claiming to be sick.

Prosecutor David Migicovsky says, "This process is being manipulated by Const. Williams, he has used the COVID card...It's very obvious what's going on."

He continued, "Quite frankly I don't believe he is unvaccinated...I see someone who is playing games with all of us."

But Scott Hutchison, Williams' lawyer, says "He is lying in bed too sick to attend...The reality is he is at home right now lying in bed."

However, the prosecutor claims that Williams wanted a two-week delay in the proceeding and when he didn't get it he walked out of police headquarters.

Migicovsky added it is a challenging situation for others involved, "In regards to the alleged sexual assault I have a witness who is in an extremely stressful situation."

The hearing has been rescheduled to 10 a.m. Thursday, and if Williams cannot make it in person he may be asked to attend virtually, though his lawyer says illness may prevent that.

Williams has been suspended with pay since 2017.