A well-known London principal has resigned from the London Police Services Board amid allegations of misconduct.

The board announced Michael Deeb’s resignation on Friday, although it took effect on Thursday.

This comes after Deeb was arrested and charged by the OPP on Thursday for sexual assault and exploitation in relation to a female student in 2000 and 2001.

Deeb will appear in court on May 7 in London to answer to the charges.

The Ontario Civilian Police Commission formally launched an investigation in December at the request of the London police board.

Deeb has denied all allegations.