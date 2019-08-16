Lambton County OPP have released the names of two people killed in separate crashes involving transport trucks on Thursday.

Around 12:30 a.m. emergency crews responded to Oil Heritage Road north of Edys Mills Line in Dawn-Euphemia Township for a crash involving a pedestrian and a transport truck.

Police say a pedestrian was walking north on Oil Heritage Road when she was struck by the transport truck and killed.

She has been identified as 21-year-old Tommie-Lynne Cooper of Sarnia.

No charges are being laid in the collision.

The second fatal crash happened around 1:15 a.m. when a transport truck and an ebike collided at Modeland Road and Confederation Line in Sarnia.

The ebike driver, 53-year-old John Michael Saint of Sarnia, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the ebike was eastbound on Confederation when it collided with a southbound transport. No charges are being laid in the crash.

Officials had previously reported that the ebike was a motorycle.