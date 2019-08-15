Featured
Motorcyclist killed in collision with transport
Justin Zadorsky , CTV London
Published Thursday, August 15, 2019 8:57AM EDT
Lambton County OPP are investigating a second fatal collision involving a transport truck.
Around 1:15 a.m. a motorcycle and transport truck collided on Highway 40 between Wellington Street and Confederation Line in Sarnia.
The motorcyclist was killed as a result of the crash and police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision.
The identity of the deceased is being withheld until next-of-kin notification has been completed.
Any witnesses to this crash are asked to contact Lambton OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
This is the second fatal collision involving a transport in Lambton County that occurred overnight.
The first happened minutes before in Dawn-Euphoria when a pedestrian was struck by a transport.