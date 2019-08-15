

Justin Zadorsky , CTV London





Lambton County OPP are investigating a second fatal collision involving a transport truck.

Around 1:15 a.m. a motorcycle and transport truck collided on Highway 40 between Wellington Street and Confederation Line in Sarnia.

The motorcyclist was killed as a result of the crash and police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld until next-of-kin notification has been completed.

Any witnesses to this crash are asked to contact Lambton OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

This is the second fatal collision involving a transport in Lambton County that occurred overnight.

The first happened minutes before in Dawn-Euphoria when a pedestrian was struck by a transport.