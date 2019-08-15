

Justin Zadorsky , CTV London





Lambton County Provincial Police say one person is dead after a pedestrian was struck by a transport truck in Dawn-Euphemia Township.

The collision occurred on Oil Heritage Road north of Edys Mills Line around 12:30 a.m.

Oil Heritage Road between Edys Mills Line and Aberfeldy Line will be closed for the next several hours as the investigation continues.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld until next-of-kin notification has been completed.

Any witnesses to this crash are asked to contact Lambton OPP at 1-888-310-1122.