Dangerous conditions on Thames River lead to London police implementing boating ban

Officials want to remind the public to stay away from the Thames River and all other bodies of water this time of year.

The London Police Service has issued a boating ban on all portions of the Thames River within the city.

CITY OF LONDON BOATING BAN

Today, police were notified that water levels have reached a hazardous point and as a result there is an immediate boating ban on all portions of the Thames River in the city of London. Thames River water level information -- https://t.co/yf56ksB7jH — London Police Service ON (@lpsmediaoffice) March 7, 2022

The Upper Thames River Conservation Authority notified police that water levels in the river have reached a hazardous point.

The ban will be in place until water levels have receded.

This comes after a 10-year-old girl fell through the ice of Whirl Creek near Mitchell, Ont. Sunday.

OPP, West Perth firefighters and EMS remain at the scene Monday searching for the girl.