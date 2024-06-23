LONDON
London

    • Nearly $700,000 in damages, one person sent to hospital after house fire

    One person was sent to hospital after a fire on Summit Avenue on June 23, 2024. (Source: London fire) One person was sent to hospital after a fire on Summit Avenue on June 23, 2024. (Source: London fire)
    Damage is estimated at $690,000 and the cause has been listed as undetermined, after a house fire in London over the weekend.

    Crews were called to the scene on Summit Avenue near Oxford Street just after 6:30 a.m. Sunday after a caller reported seeing smoke coming from the home.

    “We had a 9-1-1 call that said we had a fully involved structure fire,” said Platoon Chief Colin Shewell of London fire. “Crews arrived quite quickly and determined that this was definitely a fully-involved fire and was wind driven. It was very windy this morning when the rain was moving through.”

    Shewell commended his crews for putting the fire out quickly.

    After a primary and secondary search of the residence, he said they were all clear.

    “We did have one individual that was transported to hospital with unknown injuries; they were in care of the Middlesex-London Paramedic Unit.”

    “Crews are working with the London Police Services, as well as our inspectors to, determine a cause,” he said. “We do have a fire inspector being called in at this point, and they will work with our friends over at the London Police Service to determine an area of origin and hopefully a cause.” 

