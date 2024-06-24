LONDON
London

    • Overnight fire at vacant building in east London

    London fire crews battle a blaze at 720 Cabell St. on June 24, 2024. (Source: London fire/X) London fire crews battle a blaze at 720 Cabell St. on June 24, 2024. (Source: London fire/X)
    Share

    London fire crews were kept busy overnight after flames broke out at a vacant building on Cabell Street.

    Multiple crews were on scene at 720 Cabell St. for what was described as a, "Defensive attack with aerial operations."

    Platoon Chief Colin Shewell said, "This was an exceptional coordinated defensive fire attack by multiple crews on scene with 20km/h out of the north west."

    Residents in the area were advised to keep windows closed as smoke was expected to be int he area overnight.

    Crews were able to clear the scene just after 2 a.m. with Shewell posting to social media saying, "Due to the extreme damage to the vacant buildings the cause will be undetermined, no dollar loss available as these were vacant.

    London fire crews battle a blaze at 720 Cabell St. on June 24, 2024. (Source: London fire/X)

    London fire crews battle a blaze at 720 Cabell St. on June 24, 2024. (Source: London fire/X)

