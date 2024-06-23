Heat warning comes down, seasonal temperatures back in the forecast

After several days, the heat warning that blanketed southern Ontario has come down.

Daytime highs will return to seasonal levels throughout the week with overnight lows also cooling off significantly compared to the last week.

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday with winds gusting upwards of 50 km/h.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Sunday: Mainly cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 27. Humidex 35. UV index 7 or high.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Low 15.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning. Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h in the morning. High 26. Humidex 28. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 25.

Thursday: Sunny. High 24.

Friday: