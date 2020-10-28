LONDON, ONT -- A home in the SoHo (south of Horton) neighbourhood was heavily damaged after a fire broke out Tuesday night.

Fire crews were called to 200 Maitland Street around 9 p.m. and once on scene were met with heavy smoke and visible fire coming from the home.

All occupants were able to safely evacuate however one person was assessed for smoke inhalation.

By 11:10 p.m. the fire was reported to be under control.

Early estimates set the damage around $500,000, but that number may change based on a potential assessment from the Ontario Fire Marshall.

Investigators and firefighters have been on scene throughout the night and have notified the OFM.

The cause of the fire has not been released.