Two arsons under investigation by London police

    London police are investigating two incidents of arson in the city.

    The first happened around 11:20 p.m. on Feb. 4 at a business in the area of Gainsborough and Hyde Park roads.

    Within 30 minutes, another fire was reported at the business’s second location in the area of Shamrock Road and Durrow Street.

    After reviewing video surveillance, police believe both fires were started in a similar manner by two suspects wearing the same clothing.

    The suspects are both described as wearing all black pants and coats, tan coloured boots with one carrying a grey backpack and the other carrying a black backpack. The suspect carrying the black backpack was also wearing neon-coloured gloves.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact London police or Crime Stoppers.

