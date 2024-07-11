Millions announced to close transportation gap for Londoners travelling through SOHO

London will soon close a gap in the Thames Valley Parkway (TVP) between Wellington Street and Maitland Street that currently forces cyclists onto busy neighbourhood streets.

On Thursday, a joint announcement by the federal, provincial, and municipal governments saw $24.5 million dedicated to several active transportation projects in the city, including linking the TVP multi-use pathway along the north bank of the river through SOHO.

“The more density you have, the more of a call you will have for active transportation, not just the traditional kind of infrastructure projects that we know like roads and public transit,” said London North Centre MP Peter Fragiskatos.

Projects receiving a share of the funding will also include accessibility improvements at intersections, additional pedestrian crossings, more bicycle parking, and cycling infrastructure improvements.

“The environment remains one of the most important things in London,” explained London West MP Arielle Kayabaga. “So [we’re] talking about the environment, the future of our children, thinking about the way people cycle.”

The TVP link through SOHO will run along the Thames River near a massive residential development taking shape on South Street.

Mayor Josh Morgan emphasized that as the population in London’s neighbourhoods intensifies, residents living in higher-density buildings will increase demand on the municipality’s parks and trail systems.

“This critical parks and recreation, active transportation investment, parallels very well with the investments in housing that we're making,” Morgan explained.

Cyclist Antoinette Grech agrees, “I live in a condo and I use the green space in London all the time throughout my day, whether it's walking in the parks or riding my bike.”

Sean Smith adds that riding his bike on the TVP is preferable to the street, “It’s a safer environment as far as, traveling along the pathways.”

Construction of the Thames Valley Parkway link through SOHO will begin in 2025.