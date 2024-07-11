Should Stevenson resign after scathing rebuke from provincial watchdog? We asked some police board colleagues.

A strongly-worded warning from the Ontario Civilian Police Commission (OCPC) doesn’t mean Coun. Susan Stevenson should resign from the London Police Service Board (LPSB), according to two of its members.

In response to several complaints about Stevenson’s social media posts about homeless Londoners, the OCPC conducted a preliminary review that determined her, “conduct falls short of the standard of conduct expected of members of police services boards.”

It further warned that if she continues, a formal investigation could be launched.

On Thursday, CTV News asked two individual members of LPSB if Stevenson should resign from the board.

“I fully support the findings of the commission’s work, and I hope Coun. Stevenson does too,” said Mayor Josh Morgan.

Morgan added that his individual opinion doesn’t matter, “It's up to the commission (OCPC) to make those recommendations, which they've not done at this point.”

LPSB Member Ryan Gauss replied, “To your question of whether or not, Member Stevenson [should] remain on the Police Services Board, I believe she should. Yes.”

Gauss further explained, “I believe the commission made it clear in their letter that there was no further investigation needed and that the letter was sufficient for the complaints that were submitted through the process. So I respect the commission's finding.”

Morgan pointed out that a Code of Conduct Review has not been called, “Code of Conduct Reviews are complaints driven, so it'll be up to members of the public to submit those. So I can't determine whether or not those happen.”

“My hope is that she reads the letter carefully, and she listens to the advice that's in it. It's a very clearly written letter about the types of actions that she's taken that they say are not becoming of a police board member,” added the mayor.

The preliminary review by OCPC specifically warned Stevenson some of her past social media posts that:

Refer to individuals with addiction issues as “junkies”;

Post pictures of individual unhoused persons in London without their permission;

Suggest specific individuals have committed crimes, such as that a homeless individual pushing a cart would have stolen the cart; and

Generally reinforce negative stereotypes of people with addictions as violent, engaging in criminal activity, and personally choosing to be unhoused and addicted

Stevenson notified CTV News she was unavailable for an interview on Thursday.

In a statement sent out on Wednesday she wrote, “actions speak louder than words. OCPC reviewed this complaint and decided not to launch an investigation. Plain and simple. A small group continues to weaponize investigations because they cannot win arguments on their merits. I will continue speaking up for the people of London and frontline police officers who keep us safe every day.”

Stevenson was appointed to the seven-member police board by council colleagues in 2022.