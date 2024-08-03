Blyth Festival hits 50th anniversary fundraising goal

To mark the 50th anniversary of the Blyth Festival, the theatre group wanted to raise $500,000 towards its future artistic endeavours.

On Friday, they surpassed that goal, reaching $510,000 raised, since a matching program launched earlier this year.

The centerpiece of the fundraising effort, was a $250,000 pledge from the Margaret and Andrew Stephens Family Foundation, based in Canmore, Alberta.

That pledge was triggered, once another $250,000 was raised by other donors. 250 people stepped up to raise $260,000, helping the Blyth Festival surpass their half million dollar goal.

“Our donors give according to their means, and we’re grateful for every gift, no matter the size,” said the Blyth Festival’s Artistic Director, Gil Garratt. “It is particularly moving that so many have chosen to support us on our 50th anniversary, sending a clear message that the Festival’s work has tremendous value to them.”

Garratt says the influx of funding will help the Blyth Festival develop more new Canadian plays. Five of the six plays on the Blyth Festival stages this summer are World Premieres.

To mark the fundraising goal, the Blyth Memorial Hall stage has been renamed the Margaret Stephens Stage. A dedication ceremony marking the name change happens this weekend in Blyth, during Bonanza Weekend, where all six Blyth plays can be seen over the course of the weekend.