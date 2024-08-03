Going swimming this weekend? Check if your beach has tested for high levels of bacteria

LONDON
    Many beaches in the area are not recommended for swimming if you have your eyes on the sand and sun this long weekend.

    While this list of beaches is not all encompassing, you should not go swimming if the region has experienced significant rainfall in the past 24 to 48 hours – bacteria levels are typically elevated following heavy rain. If the water is so cloudy that you can’t see your feet at waist depth, that may also indicate higher bacteria levels.

    Local public health authorities regularly test popular swimming locations to ensure that they’re safe for recreation. Tests look for E. coli bacteria, which can cause health concerns if ingested, and which is typically higher following heavy rainfall.

    It's always safest to check your local public health agency before swimming and follow all posted guidelines. Here’s a brief overview of the state of beaches in the region heading into this weekend.

     

    Grey Bruce

    • Station Beach, Kincardine – Safe to swim (as of June 24)

     

    Lambton

    • Canatara, Sarnia - Safe to swim (as of August 2)
    • Pinery - Safe to swim (as of August 2)
    • Grand Bend North Beach - Safe to swim (as of August 2)
    • Grand Bend South Beach – Safe to swim (as of August 2)

     

    Huron

    • Goderich Beaches – Safe to swim (as of July 31)
    • St. Joseph’s Beach - Swimming not recommended (as of July 31)
    • Port Blake Beach (Grand Bend) - Swimming not recommended (as of July 31)
    • Ashfield Township Park - Swimming not recommended (as of July 31)
    • Bayfield - Safe to swim (as of July 31)

     

    Southwest Public Health

    • Port Stanley Main - Safe to swim (as of August 1)

