Going swimming this weekend? Check if your beach has tested for high levels of bacteria
Many beaches in the area are not recommended for swimming if you have your eyes on the sand and sun this long weekend.
While this list of beaches is not all encompassing, you should not go swimming if the region has experienced significant rainfall in the past 24 to 48 hours – bacteria levels are typically elevated following heavy rain. If the water is so cloudy that you can’t see your feet at waist depth, that may also indicate higher bacteria levels.
Local public health authorities regularly test popular swimming locations to ensure that they’re safe for recreation. Tests look for E. coli bacteria, which can cause health concerns if ingested, and which is typically higher following heavy rainfall.
It's always safest to check your local public health agency before swimming and follow all posted guidelines. Here’s a brief overview of the state of beaches in the region heading into this weekend.
Grey Bruce
- Station Beach, Kincardine – Safe to swim (as of June 24)
Lambton
- Canatara, Sarnia - Safe to swim (as of August 2)
- Pinery - Safe to swim (as of August 2)
- Grand Bend North Beach - Safe to swim (as of August 2)
- Grand Bend South Beach – Safe to swim (as of August 2)
Huron
- Goderich Beaches – Safe to swim (as of July 31)
- St. Joseph’s Beach - Swimming not recommended (as of July 31)
- Port Blake Beach (Grand Bend) - Swimming not recommended (as of July 31)
- Ashfield Township Park - Swimming not recommended (as of July 31)
- Bayfield - Safe to swim (as of July 31)
Southwest Public Health
- Port Stanley Main - Safe to swim (as of August 1)
Canada wins silver in women's eights rowing at Paris Olympics
Canada's defending-champion women's eight rowing team won a second straight Olympic medal on Saturday, rowing their way to a silver at the Paris Olympics.
Protesters not guilty of conspiring to kill Mounties at Coutts blockade
A jury returned a verdict of not guilty late Friday for two men accused of conspiring to kill RCMP officers at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta.
Certain ground cinnamon and deli meats have triggered warnings and recalls in the U.S. What is Canada's response?
Canada is monitoring the situation with ground cinnamon and deli meat products following recent food safety recalls and warnings in the United States.
Cut your risk of dementia by 20% with this dietary change
Dementia risk rose by 14 per cent when people ate about one ounce of processed red meat a day — the equivalent of slightly less than two three-ounce servings a week — compared with people who only ate about three servings a month, a preliminary new study found.
Mother blasts MPs on House committee for 'disgusting' treatment of her daughter
The mother of a witness who stormed out of a House of Commons committee in tears is berating Liberals, NDP and Conservative members for a 'disgusting' partisan display in a letter she plans to share with MPs.
Lawyer searching for Lamborghini once owned by man accused of running crypto scam
A Lamborghini was allegedly sold for just $20,000. It sounds like the deal of the century, so much so that it didn’t add up for a group of victims in a reported crypto currency scam.
Pentagon chief revokes plea deal with three Sept. 11 suspects
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has revoked a plea deal agreed to earlier this week with the man accused of masterminding the Sept. 11 attacks, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, and two of his accomplices, according to a memorandum signed by Austin on Friday.
Meet the viral Olympians winning medals and hearts
More than a few Olympians from all over the world are becoming viral sensations, either for their funny and frank TikTok presences or their impeccably cool performances during the Olympics. Here are some of this year's breakout Olympic stars.
One dead and two hurt in Stratford, Ont. shooting, suspect also dead
Shocking new details have been released about Thursday night's triple shooting in Stratford, Ont.
Renewed plea for tips in unsolved 2020 murder
Ontario Provincial Police are hoping someone can help them solve a four-year-old murder.
Residents react to the return of masks at Guelph General Hospital
Mask are now required in clinical areas at Guelph General Hospital after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared earlier this week.
Experimental series writer and director says Windsor is part of his 'film making DNA'
Writer director Gavin Booth is bearing down on the release of his experimental series called ‘Reward' - which seeks to make the murder mystery experience interactive.
Flood warning issued in the region
The Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) has issued a flood warning for the Municipality of Lakeshore.
Sea-Doo operator found safe in Lake Erie
Police have located a man previously reported missing on Lake Erie.
Long weekend rolls in along with Highway 400 traffic
After a police investigation closed a segment of Highway 400 on Thursday, traffic was back up to its typical volume for a Friday before a long weekend.
OPP dispatched to Hwy 400 crash after multiple 911 calls
A multi-vehicle crash halted traffic on Highway 400 in Georgian Bay Township.
Motorcyclist up against 20+ driving and drug related charges
One motorcyclist is up against plenty of driving charges after being pulled over by a police officer in Midland.
She hit it off with the guy she met at the bar on vacation. Then he sent her an unexpected text message
When Giuseppe Morisani first suggested it, Skyler Mapes thought she must have misread his message.
Highway 400 lanes reopened after potential threat
A police investigation snarled traffic on Highway 400 in Barrie.
Northern Ont. lodge owner fined $13K for moose hunt violation
A lodge owner from Thunder Bay has been fined $13,000 for trying to help a hunter hide the fact he shot a moose without a valid moose licence.
Here's what you need to know about O-Train Line 1 Service adjustments this fall
OC Transpo has released more information about O-Train Line 1 Service schedule changes this fall, including a reduction in service during off-peak hours.
Feeling the pinch as long weekend getaway costs keep rising
It is one of the great joys on a holiday weekend, heading out on the road for a little getaway, but the bills that come along with it are making it tougher to enjoy.
Meet Ottawa's 21-year-old rising basketball coaching star
He may only be 21 years old, but Hennessy Roppovalente is already making his mark in the professional basketball world.
Tourists are returning to Toronto post-pandemic, but economic pressures persist
Toronto’s tourism industry has almost entirely bounced back since the pandemic, but experts and small business owners in the city say economic pressures are holding the industry back from fully flourishing.
Video shows suspects ramming gate at Bridle Path home in broad daylight, stealing Bentley
A family in Toronto’s Bridle Path neighbourhood said their home was targeted by intruders for the second time in two years after suspects were captured on video crashing into a metal gate and stealing a luxury car from the property earlier this week.
50-year-old man killed in 'targeted' shooting outside Markham home: police
York Regional Police are investigating after a man was killed in what they believe was a targeted shooting outside a home in Markham Thursday.
Jeans are in their genes: Montreal's Superior Pants celebrates nearly 100 years
The Superior Pants shop on Ste-Catherine Street doesn't have a website and doesn't advertise, yet it hass managed to stay in business for nearly 100 years.
Living out of his car, Quebec man chronicles experience as he pays off debt
A Quebec man swimming in debt has been living out of his car for the last month, chronicling the experience on TikTok.
Osheaga 2024 is underway
It's a big weekend for music fans in Montreal. The Osheaga music festival is underway at Parc Jean-Drapeau.
What drives Maritimers to take the unlikely shot at winning big in the lottery?
With the cost of living on the rise, many Maritimers are still finding the money to take the unlikely shot at winning big in the lottery.
N.S. Black community prays for wounded, including 17-year-old girl, shot at reunion
A week after shots were fired during a reunion of former residents of a historic Black community in Halifax, a teenager remains in hospital with a bullet in her body, and a local church has organized a "circle of lament."
Baile nan Gàidheal: Living museum takes visitors back in time for authentic Gaelic experience
Visitors to Nova Scotia’s Cape Breton Island can go back in time for an authentic Gaelic experience thanks to a living tribute to the rich Scottish heritage that helped shape the island.
From couponing to meal prep, here are ways Manitobans can save money
With the cost of living skyrocketing to new heights, it may seem impossible to save money right now.
Police respond to crash on Kenaston Boulevard
Winnipeg police have responded to a motor vehicle collision on Kenaston Boulevard.
'I just want to help someone': Why this Winkler kid is collecting pop-can tabs
Winkler’s Masen Rempel has been on a mission for the past three years – collecting tabs from aluminum cans.
Truck rolls over, disrupting long weekend traffic in Calgary
Traffic on 17 Avenue S.E. was disrupted Friday at rush hour when a five-tonne truck rolled over.
'My darling: I thought about you a lot today': Facebook posting searches for the owner of wallet lost in 1973
A few sleuthy social media users mind-melded to try to solve a mystery that was shared on Facebook Thursday after the discovery of a lost wallet in a parkade in downtown Calgary.
Jasper residents who lost homes in wildfire can register for bus tours online
The Alberta government launched a registration portal for Jasper residents to tour the townsite on buses "in the coming days."
Witnesses wanted in two fatal police shootings
Alberta's police watchdog is looking for witnesses in the deaths of two men shot by police in the capital region area this summer.
Stolen pickup truck smashes into parked vehicle, house in Stony Plain
A person attempting to steal a pickup truck hit a parked vehicle and a house in Stony Plain on Friday morning.
EXCLUSIVE Peace Arch Hospital becomes third Vancouver-area ER to turn away some patients
On Friday, Peace Arch Hospital became the third Vancouver-area hospital to turn away non-urgent patients from the emergency department, a situation the province and health authorities have kept a closely-guarded secret.
B.C. farmers giving away 150,000 pounds of 'ugly' produce, other food for free
They're misshaped. Some have a blemish or two. Or perhaps they're just too small to sell at the store. Rather than being thrown out, these vegetables are part of the 150,000 pounds of misfit produce being distributed for free this weekend in Surrey.
'Unnecessarily punitive': Property management CEO speaks out against regulator's order freezing accounts
The CEO of a property management company that had its licence suspended and trust accounts frozen by the B.C. Financial Services Authority last week says the regulator's move was "unnecessarily punitive and disproportionate."